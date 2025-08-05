The Seattle Storm are making a trade with the Washington Mystics, for Brittney Sykes. The Mystics are getting Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke, and Seattle's 2026 first-round draft pick in return. The deal was announced Tuesday, per the Storm's social media.

Sykes is averaging better than 15 points per game this season, while playing in Washington. She is an All-Star and one of the best defensive players in the WNBA. This season, she is also shooting close to 32 percent from three-point range.

In 2021 and 2022, Sykes was the WNBA leader in steals. She is expected to immediately help Seattle on the defensive side of the ball. Sykes has also been getting to the free throw line a lot this season for the Mystics. She is second in the league in free throw attempts, per CBS Sports.

Cooke has been waived after going to the Mystics, per ESPN. She was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 draft, after being selected by the Los Angeles Sparks. She is averaging 3.3 points per game this year.

The Storm are 16-13 on the season. Seattle's next game is on Tuesday against the Minnesota Lynx. Washington is 13-15 on the campaign. Washington has lost five of their last seven contests.

Inside the Storm-Mystics deal

Clark was one of the most experienced players on the Storm team. She has appeared in 300 games for the team, and appeared with the club during two different stints. She was a part of two WNBA championship teams in the Pacific Northwest.

Clark has been averaging 3.5 points per game this season. She will certainly bring a lot of experience to the Mystics, who are struggling through this season.

Following this deal, the Mystics are positioning themselves to have three first-round picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft. Washington next plays the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night.

The WNBA trade deadline is Thursday.