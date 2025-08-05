Just a few days before their preseason opener, the Los Angeles Rams took care of an important piece of business. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Rams running back Kyren Williams inked a three-year extension with the team. The $33 million pact includes $23 million guaranteed. Per Schefter on X (formerly Twitter), Williams' extension makes him the seventh highest-paid running back in the NFL based on new money each year.

“Kyren Williams’ extension makes him the 7th highest-paid RB in the NFL based on new money per year: Saquon Barkley: $20.6M; Christian McCaffrey: $19M; Derrick Henry: $15M; Jonathan Taylor: $14M; Alvin Kamara: $12.25M; Josh Jacobs: $12M; Kyren Williams: $11M; Aaron Jones: $10M,” posted Schefter on Tuesday afternoon.

The former fifth round pick is yet another later round find by Los Angeles GM Les Snead and his staff. Over the past few years, the Rams have been able to use these picks to find starters and depth. Williams and wide receiver Puka Nacua, back-to-back fifth rounders in 2022 and 2023, have become key parts of the Los Angeles offense. Head coach Sean McVay values balance in his scheme, and Williams' 2024 season shows just how valuable he is to the scheme. Will this extension work out for both Williams and the Rams?

Kyren Williams extension shows Rams commitment to run game

Set to turn 25 years old later this month, the new deal would cover Williams' age 26-28 seasons. He would enter the free agent market before his 29th birthday, so the timing for both sides on this deal is solid. If Williams continues the pace he was on last year (when he ran for 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns), then Snead and the Rams brass will look like even bigger winners. Williams is once again set to be the lead back, and McVay has shown that he's willing to lean on his legs just as much as Todd Gurley's earlier in his tenure.

Obviously, Williams would have loved to have received a higher annual value, but it's a solid sum for the tailback. It shows that the team has a lot of faith in him and also helps with the running back market to a degree. One of the league's most undervalued positions, the Rams and many other contenders (such as the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles) have shown just how explosive an offense can be with a stud in the backfield.

Furthermore, Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford is only under contract through 2026, and will play this season at 37 years old. At some point in the near future, he will need to be replaced. A long-term solution at quarterback will likely involve the team taking a rookie within the next couple of drafts. The ideal time would likely be next April, as the rookie could learn the offense behind Stafford.

Whether it's Stafford, a rookie or someone else under center, the Williams deal is a win for both sides. The Rams lock in their top running back, who is one of the best in the NFL, at an average of $11 million a season. The former Texas A&M Aggie has shown that he can handle being one of this offense's focal points. Will this trend continue over the next three years? If so, then perhaps Williams' next payday will be a much bigger one.

GRADE: A-