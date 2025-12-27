The Minnesota Golden Gophers have achieved a unique feat following their 20-17 win over the New Mexico Lobos in the Rate Bowl on Friday night.

Going into the matchup, the Golden Gophers have won eight straight bowl games. It stood out as one of the longest streaks in all of college football, showing how consistent the program has been at winning their postseason games.

Their success at that level continued to be the same in the 2025 Rate Bowl. They went down to the wire with New Mexico, needing a big touchdown score in overtime to win their ninth consecutive bowl game.

How Minnesota played against New Mexico

It was an amazing way for Minnesota to end the 2025 campaign. They ended it with a bang, taking down New Mexico to come out as bowl champions once again.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the contest. They refused to create any distance from each other until the overtime period. Even though New Mexico scored a field goal to take the lead, Minnesota fired back with a huge touchdown drive to come out as Rate Bowl champions.

Drake Lindsey delivered a solid performance in leading the Golden Gophers' offense. He completed 18 passes out of 28 attempts for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Darius Taylor dominated in the rushing attack for Minnesota. He had 24 of the team's 32 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown while making four catches for 23 yards. Jalen Smith cruised in the receiving attack as he was clutch in overtime, recording six receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Koi Perich came next with four catches for 34 yards, while Javon Tracy caught two passes for 15 yards.

Minnesota finishes the year with an 8-5 overall record, going 5-4 in its Big Ten matchups. The team finished at eighth place in the conference standings, being above the Washington Huskies and Nebraska Cornhuskers while being behind the Illinois Fighting Illini and Iowa Hawkeyes.