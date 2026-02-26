Rueben Bain Jr. has been the topic of discussion during the NFL Combine, as many have talked about whether his arm length could be a cause for concern for teams. The moment of truth has finally come, as Bain's arm measurements came in, according to Ari Meirov of The33rdTeamFB.

“Miami DE Rueben Bain Jr. measured in this morning with 30 7/8-inch arms and a 77 1/2-inch wingspan,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bain noted at the combine that nobody had mentioned the concerns about his arm length.

“People keep bringing that up out of nowhere, but no teams brought it up to me, so I don't bring it up either. As long as I just talk the talk and walk the walk, play with technique, nobody actually cares about it,” Bain said via ESPN's John Keim.

Even if his arm length was a concern, it didn't seem to be much of a problem when he played with Miami this past season, where he recorded 9.5 sacks.

Article Continues Below

Bain is supposed to be a top prospect in this upcoming draft, and he has the film to show he can be one of the more disruptive defensive ends in the draft. Not only that, but he believes you can put him anywhere on the line and he can make things happen.

“I'm versatile and I got a hot motor. I could do it at any position, at any time with the best effort, and it's on film, it's not something I'm just seeing,” Bain said.

NFL coaches have offered their take on Bane's controversial arm length, and it doesn't seem to be a huge problem, though some would prefer an edge rusher with long arms.

“In an ideal world, you'd love to have a guy with long arms,” Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said. “But there are guys that have shorter arms who are really good edge rushers or really good inside. It can be a conversation at all positions.”