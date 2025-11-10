The 2025 Nebraska football season has been one of the better ones they have had in recent memory. They sit at 7-3, and despite Dylan Raiola being lost for the season, the Cornhuskers came out and looked great against UCLA on Saturday night. Emmett Johnson was a difference maker on the ground, and it even prompted Matt Rhule to say he's Heisman Trophy-caliber.

During his Monday press conference, Rhule spent the first few minutes praising Johnson and saying he deserves recognition this year. He specifically said he thinks that he belongs in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony due to his versatile playmaking. He became the first Husker running back to notch at least 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in a game on Saturday against UCLA in Los Angeles.

“I personally believe Emmett Johnson should be in New York; I think he should be a Heisman candidate,” Rhule said. “I think he should be a Doak Walker finalist, if not winner. He's a first-team All-American.”

For reference, Nebraska has not had a Heisman candidate since defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh in 2009. The last running back to finish in the top five was Bobby Reynolds in 1950. Finally, Mike Rozier won the award in 1983.

It is also worth noting that no Cornhusker has ever won the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the best running back in the country. The three Huskers who have been finalists are Calvin Jones, Ahman Green, and Ameer Abdullah.

When you're talking about Nebraska being honored as a first-team All-American, the last Husker to earn that honor was linebacker LaVonte David in 2011. The previous Nebraska running back to do so was Rozier in 1982 and 1983.

Rhule's praise of Johnson makes a lot of sense because he coaches him, but he is also not mincing any words. Johnson leads the country in total yards from scrimmage, ranks second in the FBS in rushing yards and is fifth in yards per game, leads the nation with 37% of his team's total yards, and is one of only three players in the FBS with 10 rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns.