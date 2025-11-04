Week 10 of the College Football season is the books, and players are looking to place a stamp on a Heisman Trophy-winning season. The sportsbooks have installed a new favorite to win the Heisman, and this latest edition of the Heisman Trophy Power Rankings reflects the changing landscape of the award.

1. Julian Sayin- Quarterback- Ohio State

Julian Sayin has jumped up as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Ohio State is the best team in the nation, and Sayin is the quarterback, which automatically places him as an option to win the award. The sophomore quarterback is coming off a masterclass against Penn State. He completed 20 of 23 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns. That gave him a 99.1 QBR in the game.

Sayin has now completed 80.7 percent of his passes on the year for 2,188 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has also thrown just three interceptions while he leads the nation in QBR. He has now passed for four touchdowns in two straight games, while passing for two or more scores in each of his last seven. Further, he has not thrown an interception since the third game of the year.

Sayin has not had his major Heisman moment yet, though. Ohio State has faced just two ranked teams. The first was in the quarterback's first career start against Texas. Then, against a ranked Illinois team, he passed for just 166 yards. The schedule does not provide for that major moment, unless the final game with Michigan requires a comeback victory. Still, ballots for the Heisman are not due until after conference championship weekend, which could give Sayin a chance to shine on a major stage.

2. Fernando Mendoza- Quarterback- Indiana

Fernando Mendoza drops to the second spot this week. He is not coming off an amazing game against Maryland. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown, while also running for a touchdown. He did throw an interception, though. This year, Mendoza has completed 162 of 224 passes for 2,124 yards while adding 25 touchdowns. He also has four interceptions and four rushing touchdowns.

He did have his Heisman moment earlier in the year, going 21 for 23 against Illinois for 267 yards and five touchdowns. He was also solid against Oregon, passing for 215 yards with a touchdown and an interception. With how the voting breaks down, he will need a major moment over Sayin. Indiana does not have many big games left, with Penn State, Wisconsin, and Purdue still on the schedule. A Big Ten title over Sayin could put him over the top, though.

3. Marcel Reed- Quarterback- Texas A&M

Only four teams remain undefeated in FBS. Ohio State and Indiana are coming out of the Big Ten, while BYU is undefeated out of the Big 12. The final is Texas A&M out of the SEC, led by quarterback Marcel Reed. The quarterback currently has the weakest resume of the top candidates. He has passed for 1,972 yards while completing 61.4 percent of his passes. He has six interceptions, but has also run for six scores.

Against LSU in his last game, he was solid, passing for 202 yards with two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns, but with two interceptions. The Aggies return to the field this week to face Missouri on the road, and Reed will still have a game against Texas on the road before a potential SEC title game.

4. Ty Simpson- Quarterback- Alabama

Ty Simpson continues to quietly put together a solid season. He has passed for 2,184 yards this year with 20 touchdowns. Further, he has been intercepted just once this year. He is one of the leaders in the SEC in both touchdown passes and passing yards this year. Further, Alabama has four wins over ranked teams this year, with wins over Georgia, Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Tennessee.

As Simspson has thrown for over 200 yards with at least two touchdowns in every game, he also has a chance to continue his impressive season. The Tide finishes up the season with three more home games, facing LSU, Oklahoma, and Eastern Illinois. They then hit the road against Auburn. Further, Simpson could stamp his resume with a strong game in the SEC title game, especially if it is at the expense of Reed.

5. Diego Pavia- Quarterback- Vanderbilt

Diego Pavia had his chance for his Heisman moment. In the game against Texas, he passed for 365 yards with three touchdowns while also running for 43 yards and a touchdown. Still, he fumbled early in the game, placing Vanderbilt in a ten-point hole, one they could not get out of. Vanderbilt was down 34-10 going into the fourth quarter. They would make it a three-point game late in the fourth quarter, but could not recover the onside kick, falling to make the comeback.

Had Vanderbilt made the comeback, Pavia would be near the top of the Heisman Power Rankings, if not at the top. Still, with the loss, Pavia is a long shot to win the award. If Vanderbilt can win out, he may work his way back into the conversation, but he needs to continue to be at the top of his game.

6. Jeremiah Smith- Wide Receiver- Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith has been a major part of the success of Sayin. He is coming off a monster game against Penn State, bringing in six receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns. It was the third time this year he has gone over 100 yards receiving, and also the third time he has had multiple touchdown receptions. He is 12th in the nation in receiving yards this year while sitting fifth in receiving touchdowns.

Smith is the top non-quarterback in odds to win the award this year. Still, it will take a special season the rest of the way for a non-quarterback to win the award. He will still have chances to have huge games for the rest of the year, but it will take him continuing to have 100-yard games with multiple touchdowns.

7. Gunner Stockton- Quarterback- Georgia

Gunner Stockton is holding on to a spot in the Heisman Power Rankings. He is coming off passing for 223 yards with two touchdowns against Florida, while also throwing an interception. He is fourth in FBS in QBR this year, but does not have the stats for a serious run at the award. He has passed for just 1,776 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has run for seven touchdowns this year.

Still, Stockton has four games left on the schedule, including games against Texas and Georgia Tech. Stockton will need to lead the Bulldogs to win out to make a run at the award. With Reed and Simpson both in front of him, and Stockton losing to Alabama, he will need help to get another shot at Bama in the SEC title game.