Texas football has been playing well over the past few games, and they have a real test coming up soon against Georgia. Head coach Kirby Smart knows what his team is in store for, and he knows that Arch Manning is a problem. Before their matchup, Smart spoke about the Texas quarterback and shared what he's seen on film from him recently.

“Yeah, he's playing with more confidence,” Kirby said via Kipp Adams of 247sports. “Number one, he's getting better protection. He's seeing things well. He's making good decisions. He's getting the ball out of his hand quickly. I mean, he's maturing. He's had an opportunity to play and grow, and you don't really get that until you get out there and play. He played a good bit last year, but the kind of games he's had to play in this year, just a different stature in terms of the SEC gauntlet.

“And you watch game by game. I watched yesterday each game throughout the year and watched him just grow and play and play better. He's extending plays, he's doing really well with scrambles, keeps his eyes downfield, doesn't look at the rush. He's made some really impressive wow throws, and they're playing better offensively.”

There's no doubt that Manning has improved from his first game this season, and quieted the doubters since then as well. In their latest win against Vanderbilt, Manning finished the game completing 25 of his 33 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns.

At this point, it's safe to say that he's playing some of his best football during thsi stretch of the season, and Georgia's defense will give him a true test. All Manning has to do is continue to play his game, and he can help Texas to another win, while also possibly moving up in the Top 25 rankings.