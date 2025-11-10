Jeremy Ruckert was 10 years old when his beloved New York Jets last competed for a chance to reach the Super Bowl. Center Nick Mangold was a crucial member of that squad and solidified himself as a Gang Green great during his 11-year run in the Meadowlands. The two-time First-Team All-Pro passed away at 41 years of age on Oct. 25 after battling kidney disease. His life and legacy deeply resonate with so many people, including Ruckert.

The Long Island native who grew up watching Mangold now plays tight end for the Jets. His connection to the 2022 Ring of Honor inductee is made even stronger by the fact that they both attended The Ohio State University. Ruckert made a touching gesture before Sunday's 27-20 home win versus the Cleveland Browns, arriving in a No. 55 Nick Mangold Buckeyes jersey.

“What a day by the New York Jets,” the 2022 third-round draft pick posted on X. “Got another win and honored the life of a great Buckeye, Jet, and Human being during the game today. I’ve been a fan of #74 since I could remember and it’s an honor to step on the same fields you played on and wear the same threads you wore. Rest in peace.”

Article Continues Below

What a day by the New York Jets. Got another win and honored the life of a great Buckeye, Jet, and Human being during the game today. I’ve been a fan of #74 since I could remember and it’s an honor to step on the same fields you played on and wear the same threads you wore. Rest… pic.twitter.com/SozepPIU74 — Jeremy Ruckert (@Jeremy_Ruckert1) November 10, 2025

Mangold won a national championship with Ohio State in the 2002-03 campaign and made a lasting impression on Columbus. He then thrived with the Jets, embodying unrelenting loyalty and toughness while helping the franchise advance to consecutive AFC Championship games. Jeremy Ruckert carries those memories with him, but he also understands that the seven-time Pro Bowler was far more than a successful football player.

The Ohioan was a father and husband. No one can truly fill those voids, but what people can do is share what Nick Mangold means to them. Ruckert did exactly that on his way into MetLife Stadium.