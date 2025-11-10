Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes landed a talented prospect in the secondary, flipping JJ Dunnigan's commitment from the Kansas Jayhawks to South Beach.

Dunnigan announced his decision to commit to the Hurricanes on Sunday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Manhattan, Kansas, he originally pledged to the Jayhawks in January before changing course in late-October.

“All glory to God… Go Canes 🙌🏽,” Dunnigan said.

Dunnigan stands out as a four-star defender with a 93 score in the 2026 class on 247Sports. He shines as the second-best player in the state of Kansas, the 11th-best player at the cornerback position, and the 99th-best player in the class. His composite rating of 0.9368 puts him at second, 18th and 152nd in those respective categories.

“Imposing defensive back with impressive play speed and a projectable frame that fits the mold of a modern boundary safety, but might also be worth a look at cornerback. Turned heads as a junior during practices for the Under Armour All-America Game as he found success shadowing blue-chip pass catchers in a best-on-best setting. Quick to read and diagnose as he moves on his toes and bolts forward with conviction. Can get caught over-running lanes, but seeks contact and will play through obstacles to strike ball carriers,” 247Sports' scouting director Andrew Ivins said.

“Frequently closes gaps and makes effort-based stops in pursuit as he has the range to get from hash to hash in the snap of a finger. Not a ton of takeaways on the prep resume, but came down with multiple acrobatic interceptions on the off-season event circuit and has showcased impressive ball skills while doubling as a wide receiver. Should be viewed as a turbo-charged defensive chess piece that can fit into a variety of different schemes and roles depending on what’s needed and how the body fills out.”

What's next for Miami after landing JJ Dunnigan

It's a great pickup for Mario Cristobal to add to Miami's future secondary with JJ Dunnigan making his way next year.

Dunnigan has been active with his high school squad throughout 2024 and 2025. Last year saw him produce 65 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. This season had him make three tackles and one interception in the Under Armour All-America Game.

In the meantime, No. 16 Miami will progress through the remainder of its 2025 campaign. They have a solid 7-2 record, including a 3-2 display in their ACC matchups. They hold the seventh spot in the conference standings, being above the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and California Golden Bears while trailing the Louisville Cardinals and Duke Blue Devils.

The No. 16 Hurricanes will prepare for their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the NC State Wolfpack on Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET.