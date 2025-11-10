The Buffalo Bills had a big win against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, but came back this week and lost to the Miami Dolphins, 30-13. Nothing could go right for the Bills in that game, as they found it hard to get stops while also scoring touchdowns. To help with their offense, the Bills went out and signed a speedy receiver to the practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Bills are signing wide receiver Mecole Hardman to the practice squad, per source,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hardman is probably too familiar with the Bills, especially how many times he faced them while he was with the Chiefs. That has left many fans with hilarious comments about Hardman joining the Bills.

“Bro wanted to feel what it was like to lose to the Chiefs,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“They wanna be the chiefs so bad,” another user wrote.

“He’s got more rings than that franchise,” a third user wrote.

In eight games against the Bills in his career, which includes the regular season and playoffs, Hardman has 18 catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Those stats are not bad, and the Bills are probably used to him making moves on them for the past few seasons.

The hope is that Hardman can channel that type of production and bring it to their side, as they've needed some receiver help at times. The one knock on the Bills is that they don't have a true No. 1 receiver, and Josh Allen just spreads the wealth among the group. It's good that he's able to put the ball where he needs to, but sometimes, they need that one receiver who is always reliable in tough situations.

It's hard to say who that receiver is for the Bills at the moment, and that could be the one thing holding them back.