Penn State football is a catastrophe. The Nittany Lions entered the 2025 season with high hopes after finishing 2024 ranked No. 4 in the nation and returning a large chunk of their offense. However, things quickly derailed after an overtime loss to the Oregon Ducks. After starting the year 3-0, Penn State dropped to 3-3, resulting in the firing of head coach James Franklin. To make matters worse, starting quarterback Drew Allar suffered a season-ending broken ankle, leaving the Nittany Lions' interim head coach Terry Smith looking for a solution to stop the team's free fall.

Attempting to get back on track, Smith chose freshman Ethan Grunkmeyer to replace Allar. The decision has not panned out for Penn State thus far, as they have dropped three more games and extended their losing streak to six games. Despite the inconsistencies and lack of wins, Smith voiced his pleasure with Grunkmeyer and offered a ringing endorsement for the freshman quarterback following Saturday's loss vs. the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.

“We have a quarterback for the future,” Smith said via 247 Sports' Daniel Gallen. “And we’re going to continue to develop and push the ball down the field and give him opportunities to make plays.”

Thrown into the fire against the Iowa Hawkeyes' defense, then tasked with facing the No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 2-ranked Hoosiers, Grunkmeyer has rightfully struggled. In his three starts, Grunkmeyer has 457 passing yards and one touchdown. Although Penn State is averaging 20.6 points per game, Grunkmeyer's turnovers are a problem.

He has thrown four interceptions in 67 attempts, resulting in a near 6% interception rate. Grunkmeyer has also been a statue in the pocket, being sacked seven times and struggling to find any momentum on the ground.

Grunkmeyer is young, and Penn State is hoping that with time, he can grow into the quarterback of the future. Right now, they will have to be comfortable taking their lumps and likely more losses before they see that hope come to fruition.