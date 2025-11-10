Every year in college football, there is a debate about which conference is the best in the country. It usually comes down to the Big Ten or the SEC, especially in recent years. This year, it comes down to the Big Ten and the SEC once again, as the SEC boasts depth, while the Big Ten is top-heavy. However, Joey Galloway came out and said that he doesn't think that the Big Ten comes close.

In the most recent episode of Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway's podcast “Nonstop,” Galloway shocked Herbstreit by saying he would compare the Big Ten more to the ACC this year than the SEC. He reasons that the Big Ten lacks depth outside the top three teams in the league.

Galloway said, “To me the ACC and the Big Ten are way more comparable than the Big Ten and the SEC.”

Shocked by the response, Herbstreit said, “Wow, really?”

Then, Galloway asked Herbstreit the question: “Is the Big Ten closer to the SEC or the ACC right now, this season?”

Despite having Georgia Tech initially ranked very high, Herbstreit said, “Gotta say the SEC right? The ACC is poo.”

Herbstreit also said that he reasoned that after the last two weeks, the ACC imploded as a conference and their elite teams have failed to meet the moment.

“I know but I’m talking top to bottom,” Herbstreit said. “These last two weeks dude, the ACC, they just disappeared.”

It is also worth noting that one of the issues holding the ACC back is that Clemson has fallen entirely out of the ACC title picture, given their current season, and after a great start to the season with a win over Alabama, Florida State is also struggling this season. Even Miami was seen as the best in the league, but they lost two games to teams that were more talented than they were and struggled to put away their opponents.