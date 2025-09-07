Bill Belichick earned his first win at North Carolina on Saturday night, and he did it in a trademark fashion, with a smothering defense and a no-nonsense approach, different from last week's game. The Tar Heels controlled Charlotte from start to finish in a 20-3 victory, leaning on balance on offense and discipline on defense to secure a needed rebound after the blowout loss to TCU.

Gio Lopez threw for 155 yards and a touchdown while four different running backs contributed to 148 rushing yards. On defense, UNC limited the 49ers to only 22 yards on the ground and forced mistakes throughout.

After the final whistle, the question arose whether the legendary coach had been honored with a game ball for his first college win. Senior Gavin Gibson laughed off the idea, saying Belichick would likely have rejected the gesture outright. And indeed, Belichick himself redirected any praise back toward his players and staff.

”It’s really about the team,” he explained. ”Monday night was disappointing, but these guys bounced back — players, coaches, staff, support people — and got back to work. They were determined to have a better outcome. I’m really proud of what they did. They deserve the credit for tonight.”

The determination was evident on the field. UNC opened with a 17-3 lead by halftime, avoided turnovers, and played with a sharper focus than the week before. Belichick said he noticed a different energy in the locker room and on the practice field during the week, crediting his team's response as the reason for Saturday's result.

Still, controversy continues to follow the Hall of Fame coach in Chapel Hill. In recent days, reports surfaced that he has barred New England Patriots scouts from visiting UNC practices. Bill Belichick confirmed the move, framing it as a matter of respect given his ongoing rift with Patriots ownership.

Sources said that the decision reflects his unwillingness to allow access to those who, in his view, did not support him after his exit from New England.

For now, Belichick and the Tar Heels can savor a first step in the right direction. But with expectations high and pressure mounting, Saturday's victory was less about personal milestones and more about proving that UNC can begin to build under his leadership.