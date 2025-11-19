Two heavyweight battles in the SEC were the storylines coming into Week 12 of the college football season, and it turns out those two results had a major impact on the College Football Playoff rankings heading into Week 13. Oklahoma went on the road and upset Alabama and Georgia crushed Texas in Athens to solidify their place in the top 12.

Elsewhere, Texas A&M rallied from 27 points down at halftime to remain unbeaten with a win over South Carolina and USC survived a tough test in the rain against Iowa to stay in playoff contention.

Here are the full Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings, revealed by the selection committee on Tuesday night, with just two weeks to go in the regular season.

Ohio State (10-0) Indiana (11-0) Texas A&M (10-0) Georgia (9-1) Texas Tech (10-1) Ole Miss (10-1) Oregon (9-1) Oklahoma (8-2) Notre Dame (8-2) Alabama (8-2) BYU (9-1) Utah (8-2) Miami (FL) (8-2) Vanderbilt (8-2) USC (8-2) Georgia Tech (9-1) Texas (7-3) Michigan (8-2) Virginia (9-2) Tennessee (7-3) Illinois (7-3) Missouri (7-3) Houston (8-2) Tulane (8-2) Arizona State (7-3)

