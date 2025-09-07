Bill Belichick picked up his first win at North Carolina on Saturday night, and it came in classic Belichick fashion: defense first, no nonsense, and total control. The Tar Heels dominated Charlotte 20-3 at Jerry Richardson Stadium, giving their legendary new coach a bounce-back win after his embarrassing debut against TCU.

The game never really felt in doubt. North Carolina’s defense smothered Charlotte, holding the 49ers to just 271 total yards and forcing two turnovers. Belichick’s fingerprints were all over it. His defense forced mistakes, shut down big plays, and frustrated Charlotte into throwing the ball away more often than not.

On offense, UNC kept things straightforward. Quarterback Gio Lopez managed the game smartly, throwing for 155 yards and a touchdown without turning the ball over. Lopez also had 44 yards on the ground as part of a balanced rushing attack that racked up 148 yards on the ground. Four players had at least five carries, with Demon Jone leading the way with nine carries for 52 yards and Davion Gause punching in a rushing touchdown. It wasn’t flashy, but it didn’t need to be.

Bill Belichick gets his first win as head coach of @UNCFootball 💪 pic.twitter.com/whesGQkcDR — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 7, 2025

Belichick, who stunned the football world by taking the North Carolina job after leaving the Patriots (and now he's banning Patriots scouts), has made it clear he values control and discipline above all. That was exactly what he got in his first win as a college football head coach.

The Tar Heels didn’t just beat Charlotte. They dictated everything. The defense set the tone early with a relentless pass rush, while the special teams handled their business with sharp precision. Belichick barely showed emotion on the sidelines, but his players took on his edge. Mistakes were rare, and when they came, UNC quickly adjusted.

Charlotte never found space to breathe. They managed just one field goal the entire night, a 39-yarder in the second quarter that hardly changed the momentum. From there, the Tar Heels tightened their grip and slammed the door.

This win might not draw national shockwaves, but it’s a step in the right direction after the TCU disaster. One game doesn’t define an era, but Belichick’s first win carried a familiar theme: winning his way. UNC fans had to like what they saw. It wasn’t glamorous, but it was ruthless. And in true Belichick style, it worked.

Will it work against better teams? That remains to be seen.