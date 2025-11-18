Southern University could be the latest HBCU to hire a former NFL star as head coach. Rumors have swirled in HBCU circles that, following the Jaguars' firing of Terrence Graves earlier this season, Faulk was in the mix to be Southern University's next head coach. Prominent HBCU Media Personality Scottay of Offscript TV indicated, via sources, that Faulk was in conversations with the program to become the next head coach in his “Hot & Viral” segment of “Outspoken” with Perry White.

“Word on the street is Marshall Faulk is the leading candidate for the Southern head coaching job. This weekend, Southern's staff flew out to see Marshall Faulk at Colorado,” Scottay said on Monday. Faulk is the current running backs coach at Colorado under former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.

This isn't the first time that Faulk has been in conversation to become Southern University's head coach. NFL reporter Ian Rappaport indicated in April 2021 that the Baton Rouge-based institution had interest in Faulk following longtime head coach Dawson Odoms' departure from the institution following the Spring 2021 season to become the head coach of Norfolk State. Southern University athletic director Roman Banks then indicated that they were indeed having conversations.

“We have spoken to his team of representatives, and we have had conversations,” Banks said in a quote obtained by Jacques Doucet of WFAB 9 Sports. ”

Southern University ultimately appointed Jason Rollins as interim head coach in July 2021, and he led the team in the Fall 2021 season. The Jaguars then hired Eric Dooley, who served as head coach for two years before ultimately being fired by the institution in Fall 2023.