The Duke Blue Devils basketball team displayed resilience and star power in Tuesday’s Champions Classic win over the Kansas Jayhawks at Madison Square Garden. Freshman standout Cameron Boozer made headlines after being on the wrong end of a viral poster dunk but ultimately had the last laugh in a 78-66 victory that reinforced the Blue Devils’ championship pedigree.

ESPN took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share the moment when Kansas forward Flory Bidunga delivered a thunderous poster dunk over Boozer, one that instantly spread across the college basketball world.

FLORY BIDUNGA POSTERS CAMERON BOOZER 😳 Watch the ending of Kansas-Duke NOW on ESPN and the ESPN app 👀 pic.twitter.com/D280Noxrmo — ESPN (@espn) November 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The play served as an early “welcome to college” moment for the 18-year-old forward and son of Duke legend Carlos Boozer. What came next, however, showed why the projected top-three pick is considered one of the most composed freshmen in the nation. He responded with a poised double-double — 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists — helping Duke basketball pull away late after the Jayhawks trimmed the lead to just three points.

The Champions Classic showdown was as much about mental toughness as talent. Duke vs. Kansas has long been a showcase of elite prospects, but this 2025 meeting belonged to the Blue Devils’ poise down the stretch. After the Jayhawks’ rally, Boozer and sophomore teammate Isaiah Evans fueled a decisive 8-0 run that sealed the win.

For Kansas, Bidunga’s emphatic dunk was the highlight of the night, but foul trouble quickly disrupted his performance. He finished with 14 points and six rebounds before fouling out. Already without star freshman guard Darryn Peterson — sidelined since a shoot-around injury on November 11 — the Jayhawks struggled to maintain rhythm once the sophomore center left the game.

The victory snapped Duke’s three-game skid vs. Kansas in the Champions Classic and signaled the emergence of Boozer as the program’s next superstar. Even after being posterized, the freshman delivered a poised and dominant response — proof that the Blue Devils, while still early in the season, appear built to make a serious run at their first national championship since 2015, when they defeated Wisconsin 68-63 to capture the program’s fifth NCAA title.