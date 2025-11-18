Ohio State football remains undefeated with just a few games left in the 2025 regular season. The Buckeyes though are banged up at wide receiver, with stars Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate limited in recent days. At his Tuesday presser, Ohio State coach Ryan Day gave a murky update about his wideouts.

“The medical staff is working hard. We'll take it day to day and see how they come in each day, but they're working hard to get back on the field,” Day said, per 247 Sports reporter Patrick Murphy.

Smith appeared in a limited amount of snaps in the team's last game, a blowout victory over UCLA. The Ohio State receiver appeared to be limping on the sidelines, after posting four receptions in the first half for 40 yards. He didn't play in the second half.

Tate missed the entirety of the UCLA game. He last played for the squad in its victory over Penn State November 1.

“Just so you understand, we check in every day, take the advice of the medical staff and use their feedback and go from there,” Day said, per the Associated Press.

Ohio State next plays Rutgers on Saturday.

Ohio State needs Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith for the final push

The Buckeyes are just two victories away from a perfect season. That would also put them in the Big Ten championship game, and most likely give them the no. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

First, the team has to get through Rutgers and then bitter rival Michigan. Ohio State would love to have both Smith and Tate available for those games.

This season, Tate has 39 receptions for 711 yards, and seven touchdowns. Smith has 69 receptions for 902 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

Day says his team is going to keep preparing as usual.

“I just know what we have to continue to focus on right now and that's it,” Day said. “There's lessons that can be learned from the past, but at the end of the day, everybody has to be focused on right now.”

Time will tell when the Ohio State stars can return to the field.