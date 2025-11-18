The 2025 Arizona State football season has been derailed from reaching its full potential due to injuries. The Sun Devils are 8-3, but their star quarterback, Sam Leavitt, was dealing with injuries most of the year and had his year cut short due to him needing surgery to repair a foot injury that ended his season. The expectation was that Leavitt would be back in college next year, but he might not be in Tempe.

On3 Sports college football insiders Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos are reporting that it's “doubtful” that Sam Leavitt will be back in Tempe. They reported that his camp is actively shopping him at the highest level and that he will enter the transfer portal. They did say a final decision on Leavitt has not been made, but it looks like there is a good chance he leaves Tempe next year.

The report reads: “On3’s Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos have learned that the camp of Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is actively shopping the talented passer “at a high level” to other programs with the plan of entering the Transfer Portal when the window opens on Jan. 2. On3 is hearing that Leavitt’s return to Arizona State for a third year is ‘doubtful.' Leavitt is represented by his brother Dallin through CAA. He told Nakos that a final decision has not been made.”

It is worth noting that Dallin also posted a text conversation on his Instagram story, stating that Leavitt has not yet made a decision.

Leavitt has become one of the best quarterbacks in college football. He helped the Sun Devils get hot at the right time and go on a mission to win the Big 12 Championship and make the College Football Playoff. The Sun Devils lost a thriller to Texas, but Leavitt came back with other playmakers on the team, including star receiver Jordyn Tyson.

In 2024, Leavitt finished with his season, completing almost 62% of his passes for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Through seven games in an injury-riddled 2025 season, he has thrown for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions with 300 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

The upcoming transfer portal window figures to be crazy, and if Leavitt decided to put his name in the portal, he would instantly be the top quarterback on the market.