The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have turned their season around with a four-game win streak that has the team back in playoff contention, and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy has identified the key factor behind their turnaround.

“I think it's the defense that's changed dramatically,” McElroy said when asked what has impressed him most about Notre Dame's improvements this season.​​

The ESPN analyst explained that while quarterback CJ Carr has performed well all year, the defensive struggles were puzzling early on. Notre Dame put up huge offensive numbers against Texas A&M in Week 3, but their defense surrendered over 40 points in that game.​

“We were so confused watching this defense with the personnel they have. How much they would struggle,” McElroy said. But something clicked in recent weeks. The Irish defense has completely flipped the script under first-year defensive coordinator Chris Ash.​

“They're starting to turn people over, they've intercepted seven passes in the last two games. That's significant,”​ McElroy noted.

The ball production has been remarkable. After allowing 98 points in the first three games, Notre Dame's defense has surrendered just 14 combined points in its last two outings. Against NC State, they grabbed three interceptions while holding the Wolfpack to seven points.

What has Chris Ash changed for Notre Dame's defense?

McElroy pointed to several specific improvements. The coverage has tightened up across the board, and the pass rush, which was nonexistent early, has come alive in a big way.​

“Boubacar Traore is a significant difference maker off the edge,” McElroy said. He has been outstanding with 5.5 sacks through six games.​​ The tackling has also improved dramatically in space. Notre Dame's defense climbed from 100th to 15th nationally in tackling efficiency, according to Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune.

Ash has also made schematic changes. The Irish aren't blitzing as much as last year. They're playing less man coverage and more zone concepts. The adjustments are working.​

“They're starting to resemble the type of tenacious group that we saw at times throughout that national championship runner-up run last year,” McElroy said.​

The playoff implications are crystal clear. McElroy agreed with the playoff predictors but said he'd put Notre Dame's odds even higher if they beat USC this week.​

“If they lose to SC, you can pull the plug. It's probably out,” McElroy stated bluntly.​

The math is simple. Run the table, and Notre Dame is in the playoffs. Drop another game and they'll be on the outside looking in with three losses. The defense has given them a fighting chance when it looked like the season might slip away.​