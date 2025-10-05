CJ Carr delivered a strong statement after the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Boise State Broncos 28-7 on Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame has been off to a shaky start to the 2025 season, going 2-2 in their first four games. They sustained losses to Miami and Texas A&M before bouncing back with wins over Purdue and Arkansas.

What the Fighting Irish needed was another win to continue their recent momentum, which they pulled off in convincing fashion against the Broncos. Carr helped make sure of that, providing a solid performance on the offense's behalf.

Carr reflected on the win after the game, per media outlet Irish Sports Daily. While the victory was a big positive, the quarterback thought they didn't execute to the level they know they can, feeling they let Boise State off the hook at times.

“When we're playing Notre Dame offense, it's hard to stop us,” Carr said.

How CJ Carr, Notre Dame played against Boise State

It's clear CJ Carr wants to strive for perfection as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved to a 3-2 record after beating Boise State.

Carr showcased a decent performance that allowed the Fighting Irish to control all the momentum. He completed 15 passes out of 23 attempts for 189 yards and two touchdowns while attempting three rushes for 25 yards.

Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price had great showings in the run game. Love finished with 16 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown, while Price had eight rushes for 83 yards and a score.

Five players got involved in the receiving game as four made two or more catches. Jordan Faison led the way with six receptions for 83 yards. Malachi Fields came next with four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Will Pauling provided two receptions for 43 yards and a score.

The No. 21 Fighting Irish will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the NC State Wolfpack on Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET.