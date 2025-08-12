Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are preparing for a big 2025 season. With a retooled roster, he named two players to keep an eye on throughout the season.

Venables is gearing up for his fourth season at the helm, leading the Sooners since 2022. Things have been up and down for the program in his stint, but he's helped them transition from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference.

With Year 1 of being in the SEC complete, Venables has Oklahoma ready for Year 2. Having made tweaks to the roster in the offseason, he named defensive backs Reggie Powers III and Michael Boganowski as the two players that opposing teams will have to watch out for.

“You have to have a process,” Venables said, per Sports Illustrated's Carson Field. “You have an elite process, you have an elite mindset, you take the bad with the good, you’re ready to compete, you’re ready to have competitive endurance from the beginning to the end of practice. That’s where those two young players particularly, they’ve just elevated their game and elevated the room.”

What's next for Brent Venables, Oklahoma

It's an interesting statement for Brent Venables about Reggie Powers III and Michael Boganowski. He sees something in those two players that he will want to maximize when both of them are out on the field for the Oklahoma Sooners this season.

Powers was a backup throughout 2024 but played in 12 games. He made four total tackles as he took part in the secondary and was on special teams. As for Boganowski, he was also a backup as he played the entire season. He made eight total tackles while splitting between the secondary and special teams.

The Sooners finished with a 6-7 record in their inaugural SEC campaign, going 2-6 in conference play. They finished fourth-to-last in the league standings but secured bowl eligibility, losing 21-20 to the Navy Midshipmen in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Oklahoma will hope to start their season strong, getting the No. 18 ranking from the AP Top 25. They will host FCS opponent Illinois State on Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. ET.