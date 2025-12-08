The New York Yankees are moving through the heart of the offseason, and General Manager Brian Cashman finally brought clarity to several lingering injury questions. The latest Yankees injury updates on Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon return, and Anthony Volpe will shape how the club prepares for the 2026 season.

MLB's Bryan Hoch took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the latest from the Yankees GM after a winter meeting media session Monday.

“The Yankees expect Carlos Rodon to return in late April or sometime in May, with Gerrit Cole targeted for May/June. They don't expect Anthony Volpe back in April.”

The update gives fans both optimism and concern. Without Cole and Rodon, the Yankees rotation will be thin early in the year. Cole, still working back from Tommy John surgery, is set to miss at least the first two months of the season. Rodon, recovering from a shoulder setback, should return earlier, but the Yankees will again lean on Fried to anchor the staff until the group stabilizes. The southpaw delivered a standout debut season with the Yankees in 2025, finishing 19-5 with a 2.86 ERA and 189 strikeouts across 32 appearances while earning his fourth Gold Glove award.

The absence of Volpe creates another challenge. The young shortstop’s shoulder surgery recovery leaves a hole on the infield, likely forcing Cashman to look toward internal options or a stop-gap veteran before Opening Day. Names like Jazz Chisholm Jr. or Oswald Peraza could see increased opportunities if no outside move is made.

While the timelines answer key questions, they also underscore how much strain the opening months could place on the roster. The initial stretch of 2026 may dictate how competitive the club remains in a loaded American League East. If the Yankees manage the turbulence until their rotation and infield stabilize, they could enter the summer as one of the league’s most dangerous teams.