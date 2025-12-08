The Minnesota Vikings snapped a four-game losing streak with a 31-0 rout of the Washington Commanders on Sunday. J.J. McCarthy returned from a concussion and threw three touchdown passes while Minnesota’s defense got its first shutout since Week 14 of the 2023 season.

Unfortunately, a banged up Washington team lost Zach Ertz to a gruesome-looking knee injury on Sunday. The veteran tight end needed to be carted to the locker room after taking a brutal shot from Jay Ward. The Commanders later confirmed that Ertz tore his ACL on the play.

While some fans have insisted the hit by Ward was dirty, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell defended his safety. “I know for a fact there was no bad intent behind that play where things are happening fast out there,” O’Connell said, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “You’ve got to be very aware of where guys’ head and neck areas are on those plays,” the coach noted, explaining the defensive back’s decision to go low.

“Unless we start shrinking the strike zone to go along with the top side and start talking about from the ground up and giving these guys a very, very tiny window to try to make a play. It’s easy to play it back and slow-mo it and start to develop hypotheses on things. But the game is happening very, very fast,” O’Connell said.

“Regardless of color jersey or sides, it’s the worst part of our game and in many ways I do believe it’s unavoidable in certain instances. And our job is to coach up the guys to make sure if it is avoidable, to do those things not only for their health but for the other side as well,” the Vikings coach added.

Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler, was having another productive season with 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns. Last week, Ertz moved past Shannon Sharpe for fifth place on the all-time tight end receptions list.

Ertz caught just one pass before exiting Sunday’s game as the Vikings' defense held the Commanders to 206 total yards.

Minnesota improved to 5-8 with the win. However the team remains in last place in the NFC North. The Vikings take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 15.