Expect the Los Angeles Chargers to have Justin Herbert under center for Week 14's edition of “Monday Night Football.”

The Chargers' star quarterback recently went under the knife to address an injury to his non-throwing hand, but he'll be out there on the field when Los Angeles takes on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this Monday evening, per Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network.

“Chargers QB Justin Herbert, wearing a padded glove on his surgically repaired left hand, is expected to start tonight vs the #Eagles, source confirms. Herbert had been listed as questionable after breaking his left hand last Sunday & having subsequent surgery Monday, Ruiz shared in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The former Oregon Ducks star signal-caller suffered a fracture in his left hand in the Chargers' 31-14 win in Week 13 over the Las Vegas Raiders at home. Despite the injury, which he suffered in Los Angeles' first offensive series in the Raiders game, Justin Herbert managed to finish the contest with 151 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

In any case, the Chargers have Trey Lance as the chief backup to Herbert, and he'll be available if the team needs him to enter the game for Herbert.

The Chargers, who entered Monday with an 8-4 record, are still trying to catch the 11-2 Denver Broncos atop the AFC West standings. Los Angeles' record is good for sixth in the AFC standings through 13 weeks in the 2025 NFL season, but the team can bolster its chance for a higher seed in the playoffs with a win over the reigning Super Bowl champions.