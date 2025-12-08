On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons dropped to 4-9 on the 2025 NFL season and were officially eliminated from playoff contention with a blowout home loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Amazingly, this game was tied up at halftime, but the Falcons ended up being outscored 31-3 in the second half en route to the 37-9 loss.

The Falcons have been without Drake London for the last couple of weeks due to injury, and on Monday, the team got more updates on two of their other key players ahead of this week's game against the divisional rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the new report, both cornerback AJ Terrell (neck) and tight end Kyle Pitts (knee) were listed as limited participants in Monday's practice. Meanwhile, London did not participate as he continues to deal with a knee issue, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

The Falcons will be on a short week this week, as they'll take the field against the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football on the road.

Atlanta started out the season 3-2 but has completely fallen apart since then, with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. recently going down with a partially torn ACL, and the team continuing to find inventive ways to lose games seemingly on a weekly basis.

With the playoffs now officially out of reach, the rest of this Falcons season figures to be about developing some of the team's young talent, especially on defense, where rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. have been two of the lone bright spots for the team this year.

Falcons fans will almost certainly continue to clamor for the job of head coach Raheem Morris, but as of yet, no updates have been announced on whether or not Arthur Blank might search for a new candidate in that department.

In any case, the Falcons and Buccaneers are slated to kick things off on Thursday at 8:15 pm ET.