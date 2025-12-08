It is the time of year when top college players begin to look at their future, including weight transfer and NFL Draft options. Clemson has already seen players discuss their NFL futures. Now, the brother of former Tiger AJ Terrell has made his NFL decision officially, declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to Jordan Reid of ESPN, Cornerback Avieon Terrell is entering the 2026 NFL Draft. Avieon is the brother of AJ Terrell. The elder Terrell played at Clemson from 2017-2020. After his junior season, he declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, being selected with the 16th overall pick of the first round by the Atlanta Falcons.

“Thank you for welcoming me and supporting me from the moment I stepped on campus,” the Clemson defensive back posted to Instagram. “As a kid, I watched my brother AJ don the orange, purple and white and set a standard for our family.”

“With gratitude and excitement for what’s ahead, I am humbled to announce that I am declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft,” Terrell finished the post with.

Avieon Terrell is drawing first-round buzz after three solid seasons at Clemson. He finished the season with 48 tackles, while breaking up nine passes, having three sacks, and forcing five fumbles. He was named a Second-team All-ACC player in 2024 and named to the First-team in 2025. It was also a semi-final for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the best defensive back in the nation.

While he has brought in plenty of college accomplishments, the soon-to-be former Tiger has an amazing future in front of him in the NFL ranks, according to NFL Draft expert Matt Miller of ESPN.

“He has elite ball production, with three sacks and five forced fumbles this season and 21 pass breakups dating to 2024. Despite lacking elite size, Terrell undercuts routes well and has the closing speed to impact the ball in the air. He's not an outside press corner but has the quickness to excel as a nickel or slot defender,” Miller said of Terrell's draft stock, projecting him to go in the first round.

If Terrell plays in the bowl game, it will be against Penn State on December 27 in the Bay Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. If not, he will be preparing to hear his name called at the NFL Draft and working towards making sure it is on night one, April 23rd in Pittsburgh.