The Las Vegas Raiders lost Geno Smith in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos, as he suffered a right shoulder injury. Smith's shoulder locked up after he was hit while completing a pass to Brock Browers to end the third quarter. When the fourth quarter started, Kenny Pickett came in for the rest of the game and completed 8 of his 11 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Carroll said that early tests showed that Smith's injury was not serious, and he would start him next week against the Philadelphia Eagles if he's healthy.

The next day, head coach Pete Carroll noted that he did not have an update on Smith, saying that he won't know for a couple of days, according to ESPN's Ryan McFadden.

Smith also got a cut on his finger in the third quarter after he was hit by Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto on an incomplete pass. He was looked at by trainers on the sideline, but he came back into the game on the following drive.

If Smith is not healthy enough to go against the Eagles, there's a good chance that he will sit, and Pickett will play against his former team. The way the Raiders' season has gone, and might be best if they sit him if he's not 100% and try not to risk any further injury.

The Raiders lost their seventh straight game, and one of the main reasons has been their inconsistency on offense. Just a few weeks ago, they fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, but things have not changed as much since his departure.

After coming into the season with big expectations, the Raiders were not able to live up to the expectations, and the hope is that they can finish the season strong in this final stretch.