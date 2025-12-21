James Madison entered the College Football Playoff as the ultimate underdog, a program with much to prove after it squeezed into the 12-team bracket without any signature wins to its name. You could say it is the Dukes versus the world in Saturday's showdown in Autzen Stadium. Unfortunately for them, Oregon does not have an ounce of sympathy for this Cinderella story.

The No. 5 Ducks quickly derailed James Madison's carriage and sped up the clock to midnight during the opening round of the CFP. Potential first-round draft pick Dante Moore ended the suspense rather quickly, connecting with tight end Jamari Johnson for a 41-yard touchdown on Oregon's opening drive. It only got worse from there, as the home team built a 34-3 lead before halftime. Yikes.