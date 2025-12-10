The Atlanta Braves endured a forgettable 2025 season. The Braves are hoping to bounce back and compete in 2026. They believe new manager Walt Weiss can help them rebound. Weiss was asked what he believes is Atlanta's most pressing need during a recent media availability.

“Pitching is near and dear to my heart, especially after my last experience,” Weiss said at the MLB Winter Meetings. “So I always, I'm always looking at that side of things. And truth be told, our position players, it's pretty set. So it's a little bit more difficult to create some fits there. Now, you can do it with some trades and you can be creative and make some things work, but a lot easier on the pitching side as we sit here today to add.

“We all know Alex (Anthopoulos). Alex is just relentless in his pursuit of improving the roster. So he never stops. He never stops trying to do that. I'm sure he's doing it as we speak.”

The Braves could certainly use added pitching depth. Atlanta's pitching dealt with ups and downs throughout the 2025 campaign. The team's 4.36 ERA placed 22nd in all of MLB. It would not be surprising to see the Braves land another hurler or two this offseason.

The Braves were linked to former New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz before he recently agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Regardless, Atlanta won't give up in their effort to add pitching — whether it comes in the form of starters or relievers.