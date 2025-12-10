Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham offered a rare and revealing look into his philosophy surrounding the transfer portal as the Sun Devils returned to the practice field ahead of their December 31 Sun bowl matchup against Duke Blue Devils (8-5).

With the team holding its first open practice in nearly two weeks, Dillingham used the opportunity to outline in detail how Arizona State handles players who intend to enter the transfer portal but still want to practice and potentially play in the bowl game, reaffirming a more inclusive philosophy.

“If somebody wants to enter the portal and be a part of our team, they have 100% the ability to be a part of this team,” said Dillingham, via Blake Niemann of FOX 10 Phoenix. “This is the 2025 team. Unfortunately, this is like the bridge in today's era between the '25 team and the '26 team right? But this is the ‘25 kids team, and if anybody wanted to be a part and go through prep and play in the game and be a part of this team, they have the right to do that, because this is still their team.”

Inside the building, that level of accommodation has become a trademark of Arizona State’s culture under Dillingham. Making ASU one of the programs willing to support athletes regardless of their roster status or transfer intentions.

This comes just a year after the Sun Devils became one of college football’s most uplifting stories, when ASU not only stormed its way to a Big 12 championship but also clinched it. Dillingham & co. also earned a berth in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, and even pushed Texas Longhorns 31-39 to the wire in a memorable quarterfinal.

But at 8-4 this season and removed from the playoff chase, the challenges of the NIL and transfer-portal era loom larger than ever, and with standout quarterback Sam Leavitt is trending toward a portal entry, adding another layer to the conversation.