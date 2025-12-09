Texas did not meet its 2025 preseason expectations, but still had eight players make the 2026 All-SEC coaches' team rosters. However, star quarterback Arch Manning was not one of them.

Offensive linemen Trevor Goosby and Colin Simmons, in addition to safety Michael Taaffe, each received first-team All-SEC honors. Wide receiver Ryan Wingo, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., cornerback Malik Muhammad and return specialist Ryan Niblett made the second team. Offensive lineman DJ Campbell rounded out the Longhorns' all-conference honors with a third-team recognition.

Manning did not make the cut as one of the three best quarterbacks in the SEC. Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia received the first-team nod, with Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss named to the second team and Georgia's Gunner Stockton getting the third-team honor.

The SEC released its 2025 all-conference teams on Tuesday. It announced that the individual awards will come out on Wednesday, with the all-freshman team to be released on Thursday.

The Longhorns notably began the season as the top-ranked team in the preseason, with Manning lined as the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Texas fell way short of those lofty expectations and missed out on the College Football Playoffs entirely.

Steve Sarkisian will instead prepare his team to face Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve. Although Texas is no longer in the title conversation, the Longhorns have multiple NFL Draft prospects on their roster, as reflected on the 2025 All-SEC teams. That will force Sarkisian to deal with a handful of opt-outs as bowl practices begin.

As a redshirt sophomore, Manning is eligible for the draft, but many expect him to stay for at least one more season. He was projected to be a first-round pick in the preseason, but many now predict he might go undrafted if he were to declare.