Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian just sent a loud message about where his offense fell short this season. Texas has fired running backs coach Chad Scott after just one year in Austin, according to multiple reports. The move comes on the heels of a 9-3 regular season in which the Texas Longhorns finished fifth in the SEC but never really solved their ground game.

Under Chad Scott, Texas averaged only 3.9 yards per carry, ranking 10th in the 16-team SEC, via ESPN, and miles away from the over-5.0 clip the Longhorns posted in Steve Sarkisian’s first three seasons. For a program built around balance with quarterback Arch Manning at the controls, that is a problem Sarkisian could not ignore.

Injuries played a part, but they do not tell the whole story. Running back Quintrevion Wisner led Texas with just 597 rushing yards, while fellow back CJ Baxter never found a rhythm and is now headed to the transfer portal after another banged-up year. The Longhorns also struggled in the SEC grinder; they dipped under 3 yards per carry in several league games and too often asked Arch Manning to bail them out through the air.

This is also about trajectory. Texas watched key backs like CJ Baxter and Jerrick Gibson choose to leave, even as the staff tried to sell a path to touches in a premier offense. When the room underperforms and starts thinning out, the position coach usually takes the hit.

Now the focus shifts to who comes next, and how fast. Former Florida Gators assistant Jabbar Juluke has emerged as an early name to watch, and he could potentially bring standout running back Jadan Baugh with him from the transfer portal. That would be a spicy twist after Jadan Baugh gashed Texas for 107 rushing yards in Gainesville earlier this season.