Diego Pavia's national title hopes have officially come to a close, but his professional career could only just be getting started. With the NFL Draft in mind, the Vanderbilt quarterback will end his college football career in the 2026 Senior Bowl.

Pavia is not a highly touted NFL quarterback prospect, but he will attempt to boost his stock at the final senior showcase. He accepted an invitation to play in the game on Jan. 31, 2026, the Senior Bowl announced on social media.

The Vanderbilt quarterback is currently the most notable player to accept an invite to the Senior Bowl. He joins Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson, Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, TCU safety Bud Clark, Houston tight end Tanner Koziol and LSU edge-rusher Jack Pyburn as the most prominent list of NFL-hopefuls to accept an early invite.

Pavia is also expected to play one final game for Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl, according to head coach Clark Lea. That should come as no surprise to Commodores fans, who have fallen in love with the 23-year-old's blue-collar mentality.

Pavia was also officially named a Heisman Trophy finalist on Monday, making him the first player in Vanderbilt football history to receive the honor. He was also named to the first-team All-SEC coaches' team, in addition to winning the 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Diego Pavia prepares Vanderbilt for ReliaQuest Bowl

Despite rumors of Pavia potentially vying for a seventh year of college football, the Vanderbilt star is clearly preparing himself for the next level. Although his NFL stock is not currently high, many players have shifted their narrative with strong postseason performances and impressive pre-draft workouts.

Pavia's final performance in a Vanderbilt uniform could come against a gritty Iowa defense, depending on how many Hawkeyes opt out of the game. Iowa, true to form, allowed the fourth-fewest total yards per game and points per game in the Big Ten during the regular season.

However, if Vanderbilt maintains a full roster, many felt the Commodores are arguably the best team excluded from the College Football Playoff bracket. They beat four top-20-ranked teams in the regular season, with Pavia shining in each win.