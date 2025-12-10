Virginia Tech Hokies' coaching overhaul under James Franklin continues to build momentum, and the latest move further strengthens the crossover between the Hokies and Penn State Nittany Lions.

According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, who was the first to detail the development, Penn State quarterbacks coach Danny O’Brien is expected to head to Blacksburg, marking another familiar face joining Franklin as he settles into his new role leading the Hokies.

“Sources: Penn State quarterbacks coach Danny O’Brien is expected to become the new quarterbacks coach at Virginia Tech. O’Brien spent two years as the quarterbacks coach at PSU and worked closely with Drew Allar closely during O’Brien’s five total seasons there,” Thamel posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The move is the latest chapter in O’Brien’s coaching rise. After wrapping up a brief CFL career and a season with the BC Lions, he transitioned into coaching as an analyst at Penn State. Over time, he climbed the ladder to become the program’s quarterbacks coach in 2024 and 2025. During that span, he helped mentor Drew Allar through one of the most productive quarterback seasons in Nittany Lions history in 2024.

O’Brien’s connection with Franklin goes deeper than just their Penn State tenure. He played for Franklin at Maryland when the coach served as the offensive coordinator, earning ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2010. O’Brien later transferred to Wisconsin and finished his college career at Catawba College.

His departure also hints at future changes for Penn State under new head coach Matt Campbell. With O’Brien heading to Virginia Tech, signs point toward Campbell potentially bringing Iowa State quarterbacks coach Jake Waters with him, another move that would maintain continuity with Campbell’s offensive system.

As Virginia Tech continues restructuring its program, O’Brien’s arrival gives Franklin a trusted voice in the quarterback room — and adds another familiar piece to a coaching staff intent on rebuilding quickly.