Ed Orgeron seems like he belongs in college football in some capacity, and he recently said he wants to get back into coaching. Orgeron was last seen on the sidelines when he was the head coach of LSU football. Orgeron saw early success, highlighted by a national title, but he could not sustain it. Now, he wants to get back in the game after not coaching since 2021. He was also rumored to join Lane Kiffin at LSU.

On the latest episode of “Bussin' With the Boys,” Ed Orgeron had a wide-ranging interview with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton. In it, he discussed the ideal circumstances that would need to be in place at a given job for him to return to coaching. He said he would love to be a defensive line coach or recruiting coordinator at a bigger school, and does not have to be a head coach somewhere. Instead, it just needs to be the right opportunity.

Orgeron said, “I would go be a defensive line coach at a major program. You know what, a team that competes, I won’t say a school, a team that competes for the national championship. A team that has the power and recruiting base to compete at a national championship. USC and LSU are among those schools. I respect Alabama, but this boy ain’t never gonna coach at Alabama. That ain’t going to happen.”

He did mention that Penn State, Ohio State, and Florida are options he would look at as examples. He wants a big school with a big NIL base and the ability to recruit and compete for national championships.

It is also worth noting that Orgeron has the mindset of wanting to return to the industry in some capacity. He does not have the “head coach or bust” mentality, which will allow him to get better opportunities.

“Really a big school with a coach that wouldn’t be intimidated by me being on staff,” Orgeron continued. “Now I don’t want to do that. I want the coach to have enough gumption to know that I’m there to help him. And to be able to recruit at a high level and have the NIL money, and compete and win championships.”