The Texas Tech Red Raiders saw their perfect season come to an abrupt end in Tempe, falling 26-22 to Arizona State in a stunning upset. Head coach Joey McGuire took full responsibility for the loss, calling it one of the most frustrating moments of his tenure.

“The biggest thing is I feel like I let them down,” McGuire said postgame. “You’ve got to look at what you’ve done and what needs to change. Watching the film tomorrow won’t be fun.”

Texas Tech’s high-powered offense sputtered in key moments, going just 6-for-16 on third down, while the defense gave up nine third-down conversions to the Sun Devils. The loss dropped the Red Raiders out of the top 10 and significantly complicated their Big 12 title hopes. With games against Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and BYU ahead, McGuire knows there’s no margin for error.

The next challenge could be even tougher if quarterback Behren Morton isn’t at full strength. According to On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos, Morton remains day-to-day and will be re-evaluated this week after being limited in practice leading up to the Arizona State game.

“Sources tell On3 Sports that Texas Tech QB Behren Morton remains day-to-day and will be re-evaluated this week,” Nakos reported on X. “He was limited in practice last week and was available only in an emergency role. Expect a decision on the starting QB vs. Oklahoma State later this week.”

Morton’s health has been a recurring concern throughout the season, as he’s battled both neck and leg issues. The junior has been instrumental in Texas Tech’s offensive success, throwing for more than 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns through six games.

His leadership and composure have fueled the Red Raiders’ rise into national contention, making his potential absence a serious blow.

McGuire, meanwhile, urged his team to stay focused despite the setback. “I wanted to be 7-0, but the goal is still to get to AT&T Stadium and make the playoffs,” he said. “If you let this one game define your season, then you’ve missed the mark.”

Texas Tech now turns its attention to Oklahoma State in a pivotal matchup that could determine the trajectory of its season. Whether Morton takes the field could be the difference between recovery and another setback for McGuire’s squad.