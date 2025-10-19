Texas Tech football entered Tempe undefeated and ready to face the defending Big 12 champs. Arizona State instead allowed its fans to rush the field — catapulting back into the College Football Playoff picture.

The Sun Devils handed the Red Raiders their first loss of 2025 by winning 26-22. Kenny Dillingham looked so emotional that the ASU head coach left his postgame interview to celebrate with his team.

Meanwhile, the longtime conference leader Red Raiders took a tumble in the top 25 rankings. And have these reasons to cast blame for the disappointing loss.

Joey McGuire takes heat for Texas Tech loss

The TTU head coach earned a chance to claim one of his biggest wins yet.

Beating the Sun Devils would've handed McGuire a win over a postseason team from 2024. A victory additionally became capable of increasing the Red Raiders' conference title hopes.

ASU has very much returned to the race. McGuire ultimately took heat — blaming himself after the loss.

“The biggest thing is I feel like I let them down,” McGuire admitted afterwards. “The same thing we tell them in a win it just sucks this way and it’s a lot harder, but you just gotta come back and look at the routine and what you’ve done. You’ve gotta look at the film tomorrow and it’s not going to be fun to watch.”

McGuire likely will dial in on this glaring mistake.

Arizona State shredded Texas Tech pass defense

Sam Leavitt looked surgical and poised throughout the afternoon.

The veteran QB tallied 319 passing yards and tossed a touchdown. He raised his moxie another level during the final two minutes, though.

TTU failed to halt Leavitt's rhythm as he completed 5-of-7 passing for 61 yards. Leavitt even hit top wide receiver Jordyn Tyson during a fourth-and-two scenario — with Tyson eating up 33 yards and gaining the first down.

Leavitt's two-minute drill will now raise questions on if the Red Raiders can bottle air attacks with the game on the line. Texas Tech still has high-powered offenses in BYU and UCF to tangle with down the road.

Third down offense must improve for Texas Tech

The Red Raiders defense forced 21 third down scenarios on the side of ASU — allowing nine to convert.

Except TTU didn't fare much better with the down marker reading “3” either.

The Air Raid offense mustered only six third down conversions out of 16 attempts.

TTU faced difficulty in staying on the field after third down. Texas Tech even boasted the conference's third-best offensive when it comes to third down efficiency.

Is CFP, Big 12 title still within reach for Texas Tech?

Lucky for McGuire and company, Oklahoma State comes to Lubbock next Saturday which should get TTU back on track.

But Kansas State is surging and could be .500 when the Wildcats face the Red Raiders. Then No. 11 BYU pulls into Lubbock with conference title game implications bound to be at play.

They then close with UCF and West Virginia — two teams that pivoted back to past head coaches at the school. But the Red Raiders simply can't afford anymore costly losses now that ASU tripped them up. Two losses won't guarantee a CFP spot for TTU unless it claims the conference championship.