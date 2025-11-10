The biggest college football traffic jam belongs in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Virginia took a stunning loss to Wake Forest, which impacts its top ACC ranking from last week. But Louisville's ranking gets impacted too — leading to the new No. 1 team here.

1. Pittsburgh (+2)

The Panthers are one of four ACC teams featuring a 5-1 conference record. We're awarding them the top by virtue of their current ACC-best five-game winning streak. Maybe the College Football Playoff is in Pitt's future?

2. SMU (+2)

The Mustangs are breathing towards the top of the standings following the disappointing loss to Wake Forest. Count Matt Leinart as a SMU believer — telling fans to “book” the Mustangs in the ACC title game.

3. Virginia (-2)

What a difference more than a month makes. UVA's student section goes from storming the field after the Florida State upset, to this fan's reaction on Saturday.

4. Louisville (-2)

The Cardinals had their own fans down in the dumps after the Cal loss. Shockingly both regular season losses are at home.

5. Georgia Tech (-)

The Yellow Jackets stay grounded at five. They can shark their way back to No. 1 with a strong regular season finish.

6. North Carolina State (-)

Do the Wolfpack have another top 25 upset on deck? They're well-rested before facing No. 16 Miami.

7. Miami (+1)

The Hurricanes smothered a stumbling Syracuse team — keeping Miami alive in the ACC title game hunt too. But once again, the Saturday NC State matchup presents a brand new trap game.

8. Duke (-1)

Good news: The UConn loss came in non-conference play. The Bad news for the Blue Devils? No. 20 Virginia is next on Saturday.

9. Wake Forest (-)

Duke's conference record hands them the edge over a surging Wake Forest club. Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert created a bowl team in just year one.

10. Cal (+1)

Head coach Justin Wilcox showed a rare, jubilant side in skipping after the walk-off overtime touchdown. Saturday also marked the first time Wilcox will lead a third straight bowl season — joining Pappy Waldorf and Jeff Tedford in hitting that feat among Cal coaches.

11. Virginia Tech (-1)

While the Hokies stunned Cal, losses to three ACC foes places them here. A road trip to Tallahassee is next against a struggling Florida State team.

12. Clemson (+1)

Dabo Swinney took a much-needed 24-10 win over FSU. He can potentially save his job by stunning No. 19 Louisville.

13. North Carolina (+2)

Though they defeated a struggling Stanford bunch, Bill Belichick beat an old NFL foe Frank Reich in Chapel Hill. Now UNC has its first winning streak under the legendary coach.

14. Stanford (-2)

Reich lowered his chances of getting the interim tag taken off in taking the UNC loss. Rivals Cal and Notre Dame now loom for the 3-7 Cardinal — which could signal an unprecedented fifth straight 3-9 season.

15. Florida State (-1)

Mike Norvell returns to the hot seat once again following Saturday's debacle. Winning out should ensure his return for 2026.

16. Syracuse (-)

Fran Brown and company have fallen on hard times with their six-game slide. And they're officially eliminated from bowl contention.

17. Boston College (-)

Bill O'Brien went viral for a testy exchange with a beat reporter. His Eagles have lost an ACC worse nine straight games.