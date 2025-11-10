The New York Giants have finally ended Brian Daboll‘s head coaching tenure after 61 games. As the franchise moves on to its next chapter, the team's primary focus for its next hire has to be quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The Giants have already confirmed that no further staff changes will be made, thus keeping general manager Joe Schoen at the helm for the time being. However, even if he ends the season in command, Schoen's career hinges on his next hire.

Following Daboll's firing, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is ending the season as the Giants' interim head coach. Although possible, it seems unlikely the team will hire him as its long-term solution. New York has committed to a full system rebuild by firing Daboll.

The Giants are still months away from hiring Daboll's replacement, but the conversation has already begun. New York is rumored to be interested in several experienced coaches, including Jon Gruden, Brian Flores, Mike McCarthy and Lane Kiffin, as well as potential first-time head coaches, including Jesse Minter, Klint Kubiak or Joe Brady.

New York has gone with several first-time offensive head coaches over the last decade, and all have ended in firings. Although recent results might have them tempted to go in a different direction, the Giants are almost certainly going to hire another offensive-minded coach to further Dart's career.

The Chicago Bears laid out the format in the 2025 offseason when they hired Ben Johnson to build around Caleb Williams. The Bears, who ironically ended Daboll's run, subsequently used the remainder of their offseason to wisely support Williams' long-term growth.

The Giants need to follow that same game plan by honing in on Kubiak, who is ready for his first head coaching opportunity.

Giants need to focus on Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

Article Continues Below

Given the recent string of losing seasons, Giants fans might want to see a proven winner in charge. Gruden and Flores are alluring options in that regard, but both come with their own set of issues. Flores would seem like an ideal hire, but the rumors surrounding the end of his stint with the Miami Dolphins regarding Tua Tagovailoa should be enough to scare New York away.

The Giants' defensive concerns could cause them to go with Jesse Minter, but if they consider Dart and lean offensively, Kubiak should be their clear-cut No. 1 candidate. The 38-year-old has never been a head coach before, but all indications suggest he is ready to make the leap.

As the son of Super Bowl 50-winning head coach Gary Kubiak, Klint has risen through the ranks as a renowned offensive assistant. Klint Kubiak turned the New Orleans Saints into an offensive juggernaut early in the 2024 season before Derek Carr went down, and he has done the same with the Seahawks in 2025.

Under Kubiak's tutelage, the Seahawks are averaging the third-most points per game, the ninth-most yards per game and the most points per play 10 games into the 2025 season. Seattle has been the most efficient offense in the league, with nearly all the credit going to Kubiak.

The impact of Kubiak's coaching is evident in his shift from the Saints to the Seahawks. New Orleans has nearly fallen apart without him, even with Kellen Moore calling the shots. Seattle, meanwhile, has watched Sam Darnold turn into an MVP candidate and Jaxon Smith-Njigba lead the league in receiving yards, all while throwing the ball at the lowest rate in the league.

Much like his father, Kubiak is a proven leader who knows how to get the most out of his players. Dart is already trending toward superstardom, but he, along with the entire offense, would elevate in Kubiak's system.