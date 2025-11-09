Ohio State football is undefeated on the season, and getting even more good news. The Buckeyes landed the commitment of a talented four-star prospect on Sunday. Defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin committed to Ohio State, per On3.

The defensive lineman recently decommitted from Colorado football and head coach Deion Sanders. It was a quick turnaround for Ruffin. He is listed as 6-foot-4, and 290 pounds. He plays high school football in Alabama.

The defensive stud chose Ohio State over several SEC programs, including Tennessee, LSU and Missouri. Ruffin joins a 2026 Ohio State class that is already considered one of the best in the country.

Ohio State is 9-0 on the season, and 6-0 in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes defeated Purdue 34-10 on Saturday. Purdue fell to 2-8 this season after the loss.

Ohio State football looks to defend its national championship

Ohio State won the 2024 national championship. The Buckeyes look poised to return to the College Football Playoff this season, despite replacing several key players from last year's team.

Ohio State is led this season by quarterback Julian Sayin. Sayin is replacing Will Howard, who left for the NFL after the 2024 campaign.

Sayin has had a special campaign, with another great performance against Purdue. He threw for 303 passing yards in the game, with a touchdown and interception. On the season, the Ohio State quarterback has 2,491 passing yards and 24 touchdowns.

Day said that his young quarterback is learning from his mistakes.

“I think he probably wants to go in the other direction on the sideline when something like that (interception) happens, but he has to learn from those and he will. Julian's a quick learner,” Day said at his postgame presser.

Day is pleased with the Buckeyes' progress. Ohio State has spent the entire season with the no. 1 ranking in polls.

“They're business-like, they're growing up every day,” Day said after beating Purdue, per the Associated Press. “I think they’re edgy, they’re competitive, they know what they want to get done. They've seen it and they have some perspective on it.”

The Buckeyes will look to do something they couldn't last year. That is to finish the regular season with an undefeated record. Ohio State still has three games left on the schedule, including a meeting with bitter rival Michigan. Ohio State hasn't defeated Michigan since the 2019 season.

The Buckeyes next take on UCLA on Saturday.