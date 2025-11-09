Week 11 of the College Football season is now in the books. While many top-ranked teams won, some of the end of the Top 25 saw losses. This has caused some changes in the College Football Top 25 Power Rankings.

1. Ohio State

Ohio State is one of three remaining undefeated teams and retains the top spot in the Power Rankings. The Buckeyes got off to a slow start against Purdue, being down 3-0 at the end of the first quarter. Ohio State would go on to dominate Purdue. It was a 24-point second quarter, and the Buckeyes scored 34 straight points on the way to a 34-10 victory. In the process, Julian Sayin was great. He threw for 303 yards in the game with a touchdown. Meanwhile, CJ Donaldson added two scores on the ground in the game.

Ohio State hosts UCLA in Week 12, looking to move to 10-0.

2. Texas A&M

Texas A&M jumps up to the two spot. This was a combination of the struggles of Indiana and the great play of Texas A&M. The Aggies are coming off a major win over Missouri. The defense was solid in the first half, as the team built a 14-0 lead. Marcell Reed added to it in the third quarter with a 48-yard touchdown pass to KC Concepcion. Texas A&M would go on to win 38-17. Marcel Reed threw two touchdown passes while Rueben Owens ran in two in the game.

The Aggies host South Carolina in Week 12, before games against Samford and a road trip against Texas.

3. Indiana

Indiana drops to the third spot this week, despite being undefeated. The Hooisers survived and remained without a loss in Week 11. Indiana faced Penn State and built a solid lead. They were up 17-7 at the end of the first half, and then hit a field goal to make it 20-7 in the third. Penn State made the comeback. It was a third-quarter field goal and then two touchdowns by Nicholas Singleton in the fourth quarter to make it 24-20. Fernando Mendoza had his Heisman moment in the game. He led the Hooisers on an 80-yard touchdown drive with under two minutes left in the game. Indiana would win the game 27-24.

Indiana hosts Wisconsin in Week 12 before an open week.

4. Alabama

Alabama continues to win. Last week, they faced LSU, and while it was not an amazing offensive output, the defense was solid. Alabama led 17-3 at the end of the first half and went on to win the game 20-3. They did not allow LSU to score a touchdown, holding them to three field goals in the game. LSU had just 232 yards of total offense in the game.

The Crimson Tide will host Oklahoma in Week 12, looking to put a stranglehold on their spot in the SEC Championship Game.

5. Ole Miss

The Rebels hold on to the five spot in the rankings, but it was an easy game in Week 11. Ole Miss faced The Citadel in Week 11 and dominated the game. Trinidad Chambliss accounted for three touchdowns while Kewan Lacy had another three. Ole Miss went on to defeat The Citadel 49-0. They will host Florida in Week 12.

6. Georgia

Georgia did not have an easy game in Week 11. While Mississippi State had just one conference win, they have played multiple games close and forced overtime twice. The Bulldogs did not take them lightly. Georgia would be down 7-3 at the end of the first quarter, but dominate in the second quarter, building a 24-7 lead going into the halftime break. Gunner Stockton threw three touchdown passes on the way to a 41-21 victory over Mississippi State. Georgia faces Texas at home in Week 12.

7. Texas Tech

It was a Top-10 battle in the Big 12, and Texas Tech understood the assignment. They were dominant against BYU. The Red Raiders built a 13-0 lead at the end of the first half and would build the lead to 26-0 before BYU scored in the fourth quarter. The defense held BYU to just 255 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers. This was on the way to a 29-7 victory over the Cougars. Texas Tech has UCF at home in Week 12.

8. Oregon

Oregon survived in Week 12. The Ducks faced Iowa in a more defensive battle in Week 11. The first points of the game were scored on a safety in favor of Oregon. The Ducks led the game 12-7 heading into the half. Oregon hit a third-quarter field goal, but Iowa hit a field goal and a touchdown in the fourth quarter. After the failed two-point conversion, Iowa led by just one point. Oregon drove the field and hit a field goal with just three seconds left to win the game. Oregon has a Friday night game this week, hosting Minnesota.

9. Notre Dame

Before the game with Navy, it was announced that Blake Horvath would not be playing for Navy, and his absence showed. Navy struggled to score, but the defense was horrible. Notre Dame opened up a 21-10 lead in the first half and then dominated the second half. Jeremiyah Love opened the second half with a 48-yard touchdown run, and Notre Dame scored three touchdowns in the third quarter on the way to a 49-10 win. The Irish will visit Pitt in Week 12.

10. Texas

Texas gets to move up while sitting on the couch in Week 11. It was an open week for the Longhorns in Week 11. The team is 7-2 on the season, and has won four straight, including wins over Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. Texas faces Georgia on the road in Week 12.

11. Vanderbilt

The Commodores have returned to the win column. It was a tight game with Auburn for Vanderbilt. Auburn had a ten-point lead heading into the half, but Vanderbilt made it 20-17 early in the third quarter. Vandy would take the lead in the fourth quarter and make it an eight-point game with under eight minutes to go. Still, Auburn scored and tied the game with a two-point conversion. This would lead to overtime, when Vanderbilt won the game 45-38. The Dores are off in Week 12 before games with Kentucky and at Tennessee to end the season.

12. Oklahoma

Oklahoma is coming off an open week in Week 11. The team has a chance to make noise this upcoming week as they hit the road to face Alabama in Week 12.

13. BYU

The Cougars have dropped from the ranks of the undefeated. BYU lost its first gsme on the road agaisnt Texas Tech, falling 29-7. They will get a chance to bounce back in Week 12, hosting TCU.

14. Georgia Tech

In Week 10, Georgia Tech was upset at the hands of North Carolina State. The Yellow Jackets are now back in the driver's seat for the ACC. They were off in Week 11, but are now one of five teams with just one loss in ACC conference play. One tie will settle itself, as Georgia Tech has to face Pitt. Virginia and Duke also face each other. Georgia Tech faces Boston College on the road in Week 12.

Article Continues Below

15. Utah

The Utes are not getting a lot of respect, being 7-2 with losses to Texas Tech and BYU, but they may deserve some more. Utah is coming off an open week after a 31-point win over Cincinnati. The schedule does not have a lot left for a statement win, as they host Baylor this upcoming weekend, before facing Kansas State and Kansas to end the season.

16. Michigan

Michigan was off this past week, but still has a chance to make noise in the conference. The next two games are on the road agaisnt Northwestern and Maryland. They then return home to face Ohio State. A win there could put them back in the conversation for the playoffs.

17. USC

USC just took its seventh win of the year on Friday night over Northwestern. It was tight early, with USC scoring with just 1:32 left in the first half to take the 21-14 lead into halftime. The Trojans took off from there. The defense held Northwestern to just three points in the second half, winning the game 38-17. USC hosts Iowa in Week 12, before they visit Oregon.

18. Cincinnati

Scott Satterfield has gone from the hot seat to Cincinnati rolling. They are 7-2 on the year, with a loss in the opening game to Nebraska, and then to Utah last time out. They are coming in off an open week before they are home the next two weeks. In Week 12, it will be a home date with Arizona.

19. Miami

Miami took care of business in Week 11. The Hurricanes faced Syracuse, and while the offense started slow, they took a 14-0 lead into the halftime break. The Canes were dominant overall, winning the game 38-10. The only touchdown for Syracuse was with just 21 seconds left in the game. Miami still has an outside chance to make it to the ACC Championship, but it starts with a win over North Carolina State in Week 12.

20. Virginia

Apparently, not one actually wants to win the ACC. Virginia has been the comeback king this year and was in control of the ACC. They could not make the comeback against Wake Forest. The Wake defense was dominant in the second half. Virginia was down 10-6 at the half, and then kicked a field goal to make it 10-9 in the third quarter. Still, they could not score again and fell 16-9.

Virginia will try to bounce back in Week 12 on the road at Duke.

21. Louisville

Louisville is another one of those ACC teams that seem not to want to win the conference. The Cardinals are behind the eight-ball with the earlier loss to Virginia, but still had a chance to make up ground with the UVA loss. This past week, the team faced Cal. The game was close, with Cal having the lead in the fourth quarter. Louisville would tie the game and force overtime. In overtime, Louisville hit a field goal, but Cal answered with a touchdown, winning the game 29-16. Louisville will host Clemson in Week 12.

22. Pitt

Pitt is 7-2 on the year, and coming off an open week. Still, with the Louisville loss, a chance to make the playoffs is still in front of them. Pitt has just one conference loss, and if it wins out, the team could make the title game and a potential playoff berth. Pitt will host Notre Dame in Week 12.

23. James Madison

James Madison is the top-ranked Group of Five team in the AP Poll. This could translate to the CFP rankings and give James Madison a chance for the playoffs. It was another solid victory for the Dukes, defeating Marshall 35-23. The team will host Appalachian State next week, before games with Wahsington State and Coastal Carolina.

24. Tennessee

Tennessee is coming off an open week and may be the best three-loss team in the nation. The losses are to Georgia, Alabama, and Oklahoma. Meanwhile, the Vols still have a chance to make noise this year. In Week 12, Tennessee will face New Mexico State, but it has Florida and Vanderbilt to end the season.

25. North Texas

North Texas is the top-scoring team in the nation this year. They are 8-1 on the year, and coming in off an open week. In their last game, the Mean Green won 31-17 over Navy. They have a clear chance to be the Group of Five representative in the playoffs, but they have to win out. That starts in Week 12 with a trip to UAB.

Just Missed: Tulane, South Florida, Missouri