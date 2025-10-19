The UAB Blazers produced a remarkable 31-24 upset over the Memphis Tigers at Protective Stadium just six days after head coach Trent Dilfer was fired. Alex Mortensen, the interim head coach and son of late journalist Chris Mortensen, produced what was his first win, breaking multiple records along the way.

The Blazers’ win over the No. 22 Memphis was the largest upset (+23.5) victory in a coach's first career game on record since 1978, per ESPN. The win is also the second-biggest in the FBS this season.

UAB finished with 470 yards to Memphis’ 362, controlled the ball for 35:05, and closed the game with a last-second goal-line stand after the Tigers twice reached the 1 in the final minute. However, they committed two false starts before an incomplete fourth-and-goal pass from the 11 ended it.

Alex Mortensen, son of late Chris Mortensen, gets his first win as interim head coach 🔥 UAB's win over No .22 Memphis is the largest upset (+23.5) victory in a coach's first career game on record (since 1978) 😮 pic.twitter.com/D0sUFm4ClV — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) October 18, 2025

First-time starter Ryder Burton went 20-of-27 for 251 yards and three touchdowns, all to Iverson Hooks, who caught 11 passes for 172 yards and converted five third downs. The run game added 219 yards, highlighted by Solomon Beebe’s 81-yard touchdown, the longest rushing TD in program history.

UAB’s defense, which had allowed 41.3 points per game entering the day, limited Memphis to 115 first-half yards. Memphis lost quarterback Brendon Lewis early in the third quarter and turned to true freshman AJ Hill, who finished 13-of-25 for 175 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The defeat badly damages Memphis’ AAC title and CFP hopes and likely forces a win-out scenario. Mortensen said post-game that the plan was “fanatical effort, poise and staying together no matter what,” as per ESPN.

“He would be excited for our team and program… He’s always sensitive to coaches losing their jobs. I know he would understand how hard it was what these guys went through this week,” he said about his father.

UAB will now travel to UConn for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on November 1.