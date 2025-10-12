The UAB Blazers football program fell to a 2-4 record after suffering a brutal 53-33 Week 7 loss to the FAU Owls. With the team potentially on its way to another losing season, the program made a big decision regarding Trent Dilfer.

UAB has officially fired Dilfer, who is 53 years old, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Trent Dilfer ends his time with the Blazers with a career 9-21 record since taking over the role in 2023.

“UAB has fired coach Trent Dilfer on a day in which multiple other college football coaches were canned, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. Dilfer had led the Blazers to a 2-4 start to the season in his third year in charge. The team dropped its third straight contest on Saturday, falling to Florida Atlantic 53-33. The loss dropped UAB to 0-3 in conference play.”

Before hiring Dilfer, UAB experienced six straight winning seasons. During that span, the Blazers won three of five bowl games. With Trent Dilfer out of the picture, the program announced that offensive coordinator Alex Mortensen will be the interim head coach, in a statement made by Athletic Director Mark Ingram, according to Summer Harrell of ABC.

“We have made a decision to part ways with Head Football Coach Trent Dilfer,” said Ingram. We agree that — unfortunately — our on-field performance has not lived up to the standard of winning we have for the program. This decision will allow us to move forward in the best long-term interest of the program.

“I have asked Alex Mortensen to serve as interim head coach to lead the team for the remainder of the season as we continue as a department and university to provide the support our student athletes need to compete. I wish Coach Dilfer the best and thank him for his class, tireless work, and commitment during his tenure at UAB. While his efforts did not translate into a winning record, each young man who played for him will be a better person as a result.”

Mortensen will serve as the interim for the first time in Week 8 when they take on the No. 22 Memphis Tigers.