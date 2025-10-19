Life looks strong for UAB football post Trent Dilfer. The Blazers shook up the College Football Playoff picture Saturday — taking down 21.5-point favorite Memphis.

UAB, playing its first game without the fired Dilfer, rolled to the stunning 31-24 upset of the undefeated Tigers. Memphis's loss now puts the CFP picture in an immediate tailspin.

UAB JUST TOOK DOWN COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF HOPEFULS MEMPHIS!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vA2XQewnMD — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Navy and the Tigers were viewed as the best hope for the Group of 5 realm to head to the postseason. The latter faced the easiest road — as Memphis still hosts the Midshipmen plus South Florida and Tulane later this season.

Yet UAB's stunner puts the Tigers in a bind — and sparked fan reactions.

ESPN personality shows love for UAB interim coach in stunning Memphis

NFL insider Adam Schefter mentioned this emotional aspect before UAB's win.

“This would have been a day the great Chris Mortensen would have loved. His son, Alex, makes his head coaching debut at 4 pm ET, when he leads UAB against No. 22-ranked Memphis. The game is, fittingly, on ESPN2,” Schefter posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Schefter later called UAB's win “incredible” in a subsequent post tied to UAB.

Meanwhile, the Blazers mentioned how the bones are heading to Birmingham — as both teams play in the annual Battle for the Bones.

THE BONES ARE STAYING IN BIRMINGHAM!!! pic.twitter.com/YIquYtijic — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) October 18, 2025

UAB earned its first win over a ranked foe for the first time since 2021. Stewart Mandel of The Athletic raved about the new state of Blazers football after the Dilfer fallout.

“UAB finally fires Trent Dilfer — easily one of the worst hirings I've ever seen — and immediately goes out and knocks off 6-0 Memphis. Credit to interim coach Alex Mortensen (Chris Mortensen's son),” Mandel posted.

Birmingham News reporter Kevin Scarbinsky joked how UAB finally figured its problem out all along: Dilfer's coaching.

UAB trusted more than Mortensen's coaching. Quarterback Ryder Burton shredded Memphis for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Solomon Beebe carried the ball five times but tallied 106 yards. Iverson Hooks caught 11 passes for 172 yards and caught all three of Burton's touchdown throws.