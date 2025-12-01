After coming up just short of a spot in the 2025 MLB playoffs thanks to a .500 record, fans of the San Francisco Giants have been looking forward to free agency and the prospects of loading up on big names capable of challenging the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West pennant.

Could that ultimately happen? Sure, but according to The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly, one name who will not be on the proverbial shopping list for Buster Posey and company is three-time NPB All-Star Tatsuya Imai, as San Francisco isn't looking to spend nine figures on another pitcher.

“According to club sources, because of a number of financial considerations, the Giants do not anticipate making the nine-figure investment required to sign Imai — or any of the other top pitchers on the free-agent market,” Baggarly wrote.

Article Continues Below

“Instead, the club is focusing on more modestly priced alternatives. They expect to sign at least one starting pitcher, and they plan to add to their bullpen beyond the $1.4 million agreement in place with left-handed reliever Sam Hentges. But after splurging on $182-million shortstop Willy Adames last offseason and taking on more than $250 million while trading for corner infielder Rafael Devers in June, their current preference is to limit their spending to short-term deals.”

After watching Blake Snell decide to join 'em after he couldn't beat 'em, fans in San Francisco were all in on Imai, especially after he openly declared that he wants to take down the Dodgers instead of playing with Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto moving forward. While his market could be light or Posey could have a change of heart, it certainly feels like Imai's MLB career will begin outside of the Bay Area, where his dream of beating the Dodgers will have to come in another uniform.