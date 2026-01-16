With the transfer portal set to close in less than 24 hours, former Boston College edge defender Edwin Kolenge committed to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Thursday, giving head coach Clark Lea and his staff their 16th incoming transfer.

Kolenge heads to Nashville after spending four seasons at Boston College, bringing one remaining year of eligibility. A former three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, he contributed regularly in the Atlantic Coast Conference and earned a starting spot in his final season with the Eagles. In 2025, Kolenge appeared in all 12 games and started 10 times, racking up 31 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack. He participated in 443 defensive snaps over the season, according to Pro Football Focus.

His most productive single-game performance this past season came against SMU, when he recorded one sack and three additional quarterback pressures while playing 34 snaps in a start. That outing brought to light the increased role he earned under Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien after previously serving primarily as a rotational player and special teams contributor earlier in his career.

Over his four-year tenure in Chestnut Hill, Kolenge compiled 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a blocked punt. After redshirting as a freshman, he saw action in 13 games during his second season, followed by a reduced role in 2024 when he played in nine games, before becoming a steady-handed starter in 2025.

Moreover, Kolenge earned the Swede Nelson Award from the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston for outstanding sportsmanship, academic achievement, and athletic excellence during his final season at Boston College.

In the transfer rankings, the On3 Industry Transfer Portal rated Kolenge as a three-star transfer, listing him as the No. 891 overall player in the portal and the No. 81 edge defender in the cycle. He does not yet have a transfer grade from 247Sports evaluators.

Physically, Kolenge is listed at 6-foot-3 and 252 pounds, giving Vanderbilt flexibility to deploy him either as a traditional defensive end or a stand-up outside linebacker. He becomes the third edge defender added by Vanderbilt this offseason, joining Iowa transfer Brian Allen and former LSU outside linebacker CJ Jackson. Redshirt senior Miles Capers and Allen are the likely returning Commodores starters on the edge.

Kolenge's background includes playing high school football in both Canada and the United States. He spent time at Dalbe-Viau Secondary School in Quebec, Clearwater International Academy in Florida, and The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut, before signing with Boston College. Coming out of high school, he chose the Eagles over offers from multiple Power Four programs.