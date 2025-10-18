Diego Pavia has become one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in college football as he's leading the No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores on another amazing season. His ferocious style of play hilariously earned him a comparison to New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo during Saturday's contest against the No. 10 LSU Tigers.

The 24-year-old quarterback was called the “Cam Skattebo of quarterbacks” in a post by Hayes Fawcett, a reporter for Rivals and On3 Sports.

“Someone said Diego Pavia is the Cam Skattebo of QBs, and I can't unsee it now.”

Sports fans seemed to agree with the comparison, as many jumped onto X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their takes about Pavia's game.

“My goat,” said one individual.

Another fan claimed, “I know Pavia and Skattebo are from the same family. I just can’t prove it.”

“OK, is Diego Pavia the Cam Skattebo of QBs?! Just running haphazardly into the defense with no regard for his or anyone’s body lol,” asked another user.

This person said, “I think Diego Pavia might be the quarterback version of Cam Skattebo.”

“I need beers with Diego Pavia and Cam Skattebo,” said Will Kunkel, formerly with Fox Sports.

Pavia is shouldering the load for Vanderbilt once again, as he's serving as the focal point of the offense. He's been a part of three of the Commodores' four touchdowns scored in the first three quarters after recording a passing touchdown to tight end Cole Spence, while also running in two of his own.

The redshirt senior is widely known for his aggressive style of play, which is what makes him similar to Skattebo. Additionally, in his two seasons with Vanderbilt, Diego Pavia has played a key role in helping the Commodores become a nationally ranked team for the first time since 2013.