Alabama football got a big win during the Iron Bowl, defeating Auburn 27-20. With the win, they may have increased their chances of making the College Football Playoffs, but if it's not all the way solidified, head coach Kalen DeBoer has a pitch for his team after he was asked if his team should have a bid.

“I definitely feel like we have that type of team,” DeBoer said. “7-1 in the SEC. With many ranked teams we had, and winning a rivalry game here on the road shows a lot of grit and what this team is all about. I think it goes back to Week 1 and what you can believe from what people tell you about who you are, and it comes to life. The character of this team never wavered. They dug in, and it'd been a grind for these guys because they knew it was a back-against-the-wall type journey with the way Week 1 went.

“We got some guys healthier after Week 1, Week 2, and Week 3. Even the guys that were out there playing, they got healthier, and our guys were playing probably their fastest football here over the last third of the season, just physically. They stayed the course, they kept playing, and kept getting better.”

Coming into the season, not many people believed in Alabama, and they didn't know what they would be capable of. After losing to Florida State 31-17 in Week 1, that gave people even more of a reason not to believe in what they can do. From there, Alabama started to rip off win after win, and the next time they lost was weeks ago against Oklahoma.

DeBoer thinks his team has the resume to make it into the playoffs, and there's no doubt that they do. At this point, it's up to the committee to see if they get in.