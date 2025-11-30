The Notre Dame football team throttled Stanford on Saturday. Notre Dame won its 10th game in a row, following the 49-20 victory. One of the Fighting Irish's touchdowns came on an incredible fake punt.

Notre Dame faked a punt and scored on an 84-yard play by Luke Talich.

HE PULLED THE PLAY-FAKE FOR AN 84-YD TOUCHDOWN 🔥😳 Luke Talich puts Notre Dame up 20-0 vs. Stanford 😮 pic.twitter.com/wNYYL9yjie — ESPN (@espn) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Notre Dame made its final case to the College Football Playoff committee that it deserves a bid, following that victory. The Fighting Irish play as an independent in football, and won't appear in a conference title game.

Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said postgame that his team deserves a berth.

“I know you have the conference champions and the group of five highest-ranked team, but you talk about who are the best teams now. Not Week 1, now, and it’s hard to argue we aren’t one of those teams,” Freeman said, per Newsweek.

Notre Dame's two losses came in its first two games, to Miami (FL) and Texas A&M.

Notre Dame hopes to make the College Football Playoff once again

The Fighting Irish are arguably playing their best football of the season right now. Notre Dame has quality wins over USC and Pittsburgh. The losses the squad suffered were by just a few points.

“You talk about a team that is probably playing as well as anyone right now, have won 10-straight games in a row, I think all of them by double-digit points maybe. You know, you want the 12 best teams now,” Freeman added.

Time will tell if the College Football Playoff selection committee agrees with Freeman. Selection Day is on December 7. There are 12 spots in the CFP bracket for teams.